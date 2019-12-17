|
Susan K. Goldapske
Fond du Lac - Susan K. Goldapske, 69, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.
She was born on October 25, 1950, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Rudolph K. and Hazel M. Abendschein Neisius. She was a graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, Class of 1969. She enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers, going for walks, dogs, doing crafts and loved playing cards.
She is survived by her children: Sara (Jon) Anderson of Muscatine, IA, Scott Goldapske of Fond du Lac, and Shane Goldapske of North Fond du Lac; two grandchildren: Gracie Anderson and Quinn Goldapske; her brother, Joe (Karen) Neisius of Fond du Lac and her nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Rudolph Jr. and her sister, JoAnne (Royal) McDermott.
Private family graveside inurnment service will be held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019