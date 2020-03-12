Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Stringham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan L. Stringham


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan L. Stringham Obituary
Susan L. Stringham

Fond du Lac - Susan L. Stringham, 68, of Fond du Lac died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 24, 1951 the daughter of Robert and Harriet Dietz in Chicago. On September 26, 1988 she married Mark Stringham in Fond du Lac. Susan worked as a registered nurse for many years at St. Francis Home, and before that, Villa Loretto until her retirement in 2017. She enjoyed gardening and caring for her two dogs.

She is survived by her husband, Mark and was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

At Susan's request there will be no visitation or services, cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now