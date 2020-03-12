|
Susan L. Stringham
Fond du Lac - Susan L. Stringham, 68, of Fond du Lac died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 24, 1951 the daughter of Robert and Harriet Dietz in Chicago. On September 26, 1988 she married Mark Stringham in Fond du Lac. Susan worked as a registered nurse for many years at St. Francis Home, and before that, Villa Loretto until her retirement in 2017. She enjoyed gardening and caring for her two dogs.
She is survived by her husband, Mark and was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.
At Susan's request there will be no visitation or services, cremation has taken place.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020