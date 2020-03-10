Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the Rosendale Village Hall
211 N. Grant St.
Rosendale, WI
Susan M. "Sue" Ludjack


1952 - 2020
Susan M. "Sue" Ludjack Obituary
Susan "Sue" M. Ludjack

Rosendale - Susan "Sue" Marie Ludjack, age 67, of Rosendale, WI passed away at home on Monday, March 9, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Sue was born on June 21, 1952 in Fond du Lac, WI, the daughter of Charles and Gardis (Marie) Brien. She attended Goodrich High School. Sue married Allen Ludjack on November 27, 1971 at First Presbyterian Church in Fond du Lac. She had a love for horses and enjoyed reading with the children at Rosendale Intermediate School. Sue was very close with her three daughters and grandkids and loved to spoil them all.

Left to cherish Sue's memory includes her husband, Allen; daughters, Michelle, Melissa and Melody; grandkids, Kaleb, Isabella and Kaden; and many other friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gardis (Marie Brien); step-mother, Elizabeth (Arlene) Brien; and a sister, Bonnie Timm.

Sue's family welcomes relatives and friends for an open house Celebration of Life at the Rosendale Village Hall, 211 N. Grant St., Rosendale, WI on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
