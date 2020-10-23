Susan Mary Zimmer
Libertyville, IL - Susan Mary Zimmer of Libertyville passed away peacefully on the night of Tuesday, October 20th at home, in the company of her husband, her son and her daughter.
Sue was born on January 9th 1950, the daughter of Norbert and Juliana (Hanke) Klapperich. She grew up on her parent's farm in "the Holy Land" in rural Chilton, Wisconsin. She attended St Charles School, New Holstein High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin--Oshkosh with a bachelor of science degree. After further training, she began a forty-year career as a medical technologist, serving medical facilities in Fond du Lac, Rice Lake and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. But the majority of her career was served as a med tech in the laboratory of Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville.
Sue leaves behind her husband Tom. They were married on January 14, 1978 at St. Charles Church, Charlesburg, Wisconsin. She is survived by her son Ben and wife Stephanie, their sons Eli and Emmett of Menomonee Falls, and by her daughter Liz and her husband Jeff Schmidt and their sons Sam and Lucas, of Wauwatosa. They were and still are, her greatest source of joy. She is further survived by her sisters, Doris Trimberger of Green Bay and Linda Jo Klapperich of Wasilla, Alaska and by her brother John Klapperich, also of Wasilla, Alaska. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Janice Casper.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning starting at 9:00am, October 27th at the McMurrough Funeral Home, 101 Park Place in Libertyville. Mass will follow at 10:30am at St. Joseph Church, 121 East Maple Avenue in Libertyville. Advance registration is required on the St. Joseph website: https://stjoseph-libertyville.org/funeral
Due to the COVID restrictions, a celebration of Sue's life and spirit will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the All Are Welcome Foundation, 1209 Lisa Circle, Libertyville, IL 60048.
Sue was an avid reader and writer. Included in her many notes, Sue wrote this encouragement, maybe to herself, but perhaps to those she knew best: "Today is not the day to give up or quit. This is the turning point. The darkness means you are one step from enlightenment or despair. 'Choose wisely my child; I am here. Call on me. You are not alone. You have everything you need to crossover. My grace is sufficient. You are about to cross a bridge in which you will see that someone or something got you to the other side.'"