Susan R. Denslow
Fond du Lac - Susan R. Denslow, 57, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1962 to the late Jack D. and Elaine M. (Schumacher) Miller in Fond du Lac.
Sue graduated from Goodrich High School in 1980. She worked for AC Nielsen Corp in Fond du Lac and for the Jesuit Retreat in Oshkosh. Currently she was working at Second Impressions Thrift Store in Fond du Lac. Sue loved to go rummaging and tend to her garden. She also enjoyed cooking and traveling.
Sue is survived by her son, Michael Denslow; siblings, Ronald Schumacher, Jack Miller, Robert Miller, Nancy Dawson and Roger Miller; life-long friend, Ann O'Meara; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Leah Denslow; her parents; her sister, Rose Shaw; her brother-in-law, Michael Dawson; her nephew, Mitchell Dawson and other relatives.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 15 to May 17, 2020