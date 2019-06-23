|
|
Susan Zupke
Fond du Lac - Susan E. Zupke, age 70 of Fond du Lac, peacefully returned to her heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Preston Place Nursing Home, Redgranite, Wisconsin. She was born on June 29, 1948, in Fond du Lac, daughter of the late Arthur and Charlotte Merwin Roberts. On June 29, 1968 she married Harvey Millard Zupke, at Division Street United Methodist Church, Fond du Lac. Susan had creative talent and enjoyed sewing, crafting and painting. She loved to travel and spent a lot of time in Door County where sailboat and lighthouses are abundant. In her spare time she loved to read a good book, spend time with family and had a passion for photography. Early in her working career she was a Nanny to a Chicago family, a great homemaker and mother, later working for Bestt Roller, Fond du Lac and Tecumseh Products, New Holstein.
Susan is survived by her daughter: Brenda Lynn (Zupke) and Bob Moder, Wild Rose, son: Jeffrey Allen Zupke, Portage; grandchildren: Cody Allen Zupke, Fond du Lac, Jacob Allen Zupke, Portage; greatgrandchild: Avril Parker Zupke-Claudon, Sheboygan; five sisters: Rhoda Karst, Akin, S.C., Jennifer Schmitz, Fond du Lac, Bonnie Kim, Kingwood, TX, Marcia Devine-Hyer, Arlington, TX and Donna Roberts, Fond du Lac. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Mark Earl Roberts and Evan Thomas (Tom) McClain; four sisters: Janet May Roberts, Corrine Anne Roberts, Claire Louise (Roberts) Mologaines and Linda Francis Roberts and grandparents: Clifford A. and Gladyce Irene Merwin.
Friends may call on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Community United Methodist Church, 701 Minnesota Ave., North Fond du Lac. Memorial Services will be held directly following the Visitation at 11:00 a.m. at Community United Methodist Church, with Reverends Mulongo Mpoyo and Reggie Williams officiating. Cremation has taken place. Special thanks to the CNAs and staff at Preston Place Nursing Home and the nurses with Agnesian Hospice Care for their care and compassion shown to Susan and family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 23, 2019