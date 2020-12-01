1/1
Susette A. Freund
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susette A. Freund

West Bend - (nee Thompson), 66, went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2020. Sue was born to Marvin and Betty Thompson of Fond du Lac, WI on December 8, 1953. She married the love of her life Kenneth Freund in October of 1975. Sue was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother with a passion for Jesus. She was heavily devoted to her church and loved leading and participating in Bible studies. In her early years she worked as a dedicated nurse at Rolling Meadows nursing home in Fond du Lac. She later started her own business, "Sue's Cover Ups" in Fredonia. Sue enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, board games, camping, family vacations and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren. Sue is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, Kenneth, her three sons, Sean (Beth) Freund, Neil (Corine) Freund, Robert (Veronica) Freund. She is also loved and remembered by her 11 grandchildren, Caleb, Rebekah, Rachel, Josiah, Isaiah, Eli, Esme, Elsie, Xavier, Aria and Emmett. Sue is further survived by her siblings, Richard (Carol) Thompson, Ronald (Marlene) Thompson, Dennis Thompson, Jane (Bill) Duchow and sister-in-law Jean Thompson. She is preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother Bette and brother Marvin.

A Funeral Service for Sue will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Open Door Bible Church, 3420 Hwy LL, Port Washington, WI 53074. The family will receive visitors on Saturday at the church from 10:00am until the time of service at noon. Sue's funeral service will be available to view via live online video stream. For the link please email office@odbcport.org

The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Open Door Bible Church
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Open Door Bible Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-2601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eernisse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved