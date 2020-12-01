Susette A. Freund
West Bend - (nee Thompson), 66, went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2020. Sue was born to Marvin and Betty Thompson of Fond du Lac, WI on December 8, 1953. She married the love of her life Kenneth Freund in October of 1975. Sue was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother with a passion for Jesus. She was heavily devoted to her church and loved leading and participating in Bible studies. In her early years she worked as a dedicated nurse at Rolling Meadows nursing home in Fond du Lac. She later started her own business, "Sue's Cover Ups" in Fredonia. Sue enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, board games, camping, family vacations and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren. Sue is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, Kenneth, her three sons, Sean (Beth) Freund, Neil (Corine) Freund, Robert (Veronica) Freund. She is also loved and remembered by her 11 grandchildren, Caleb, Rebekah, Rachel, Josiah, Isaiah, Eli, Esme, Elsie, Xavier, Aria and Emmett. Sue is further survived by her siblings, Richard (Carol) Thompson, Ronald (Marlene) Thompson, Dennis Thompson, Jane (Bill) Duchow and sister-in-law Jean Thompson. She is preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother Bette and brother Marvin.
A Funeral Service for Sue will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Open Door Bible Church, 3420 Hwy LL, Port Washington, WI 53074. The family will receive visitors on Saturday at the church from 10:00am until the time of service at noon. Sue's funeral service will be available to view via live online video stream. For the link please email office@odbcport.org
