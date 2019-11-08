Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Radtke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne "Suzie" Radtke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne "Suzie" Radtke Obituary
Suzanne "Suzie" Radtke

Kaukauna - Suzanne "Suzie" Radtke, age 58, earned the wings of an Angel on November 7, 2019 and is now resting comfortably in the arms of Jesus.

Visitation for Suzie will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 601 S. Washington Street in Combined Locks, WI, with a celebration of her life beginning at 12 noon with Pastor Nate Gauerke officiating. A Service of Committal will be held at 11am on Tuesday at the Sheboygan Lutheran Cemetery with the Rev. James L. Hartman officiating.

A complete obituary can be seen at www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -