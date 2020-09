Sylvester (Sal) F. OkonLeRoy - Sylvester (Sal) F. Okon, 81 of LeRoy passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, September 20, 2020 after a courageous year and a half battle with cancer.Sal was born on December 3, 1938 in Browns Corners, Wisconsin, son of the late George Sr. and Erna (Pilsner) Okon. He was a 1957 graduate of Mayville High School. He furthered his education by attending electrical, plumbing and engineering schools. On June 21, 1958 he was united in marriage to Bonnie Giese at St. Mary's Church, in Mayville. Together they raised their two children. Sal worked for the State of Wisconsin DOT for 41 years until his retirement in 2001. Following retirement he focused on building his business, Okon Soil Testing and Land Surveying. Thru his determination and hard work he was able to enjoy his passion of hunting and fishing which took him to Arkansas, Colorado, Ohio, Texas, Alaska and Canada to name a few. Throughout the years he was involved with many organizations and activities such as the Mayville Fire Department, Mayville EMS, Mayville Boy Scouts, Mayville Planning Commission, Mayville Gun Club, Oakfield Conservation Club, Horicon Marsh Bowman's Club, and Board Member for the Village of Lowell, 1240 River City Hunting Club and Easter Bunny for the City of Mayville. When he wasn't hunting or working he spent his time throwing horseshoes, swinging golf clubs, building martin houses, attending NASCAR races, Green Bay Packer games, traveling around the world or BS'ing at the local watering hole with friends. One of his greatest accomplishments was donating time and travel to Mission of Panama, a mission to help engineer a dam in the Panama jungle to supply area villages with water.Sal leaves behind his significant other, Judy Cook, his children, Brian (Juanita) Okon of LeRoy, Sheri (Mike) Feucht of Rubicon; his grandchildren, Jessica (Marvin Voss) Okon, Jamie Okon, Nikki (Mitch) Wegner, Stephanie (Vince Hoffman) Feucht, Doug (Casey) Feucht; his great grandchildren, Kennedy, Kora, Kenzie Wegner, Emma and Henry Feucht; his extended family; Chris (Marybeth) Cook, Michelle "Shelley" (Duane "Red") Eilbes, Lincoln Cook, Casey (fiancé Brock Hanke) Cook; his brother, Jerome (Pearl) Okon, his sister -in- law, Eunice Okon, former wife Bonnie Okon, former in-laws, Marion Giese, Dorothy Krueger, Ralph (Faye) Giese, Ron Coulter and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George Jr. (Evelyn), Richard Okon, David (Lila) Okon and Art Okon, former in-laws; Verona (Frank) Hartwig, Oscar (Ruth) Giese, Ruth Mary (Lenord) Schultz, Marvin Giese, Oliver Krueger, Janet Coulter and Norman Gruber.The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Froedert Cancer Center, Agnesian Cancer Center - Fond du Lac, Agnesian Hospice of Fond du Lac, and Father Tom Biersack of St. Andrews Parish, Reverend Monica of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, friends and family who visited, sent prayers and well wishes.A private inurnment of Sal's cremated remains will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville with Father Tom Biersack presiding. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com