Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Reformed Church
Waupun, WI
View Map
More Obituaries for Sylvia Hull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Mae Hull


1934 - 2019
Sylvia Mae Hull Obituary
Sylvia Mae Hull

Waupun - Sylvia Mae Hull, 84, of Waupun, passed away May 23, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

Sylvia was born August 19, 1934, the daughter of Anthony and Jennie Nummerdor De Graff. On September 19, 1952 she married Myron Hull and they were married for 61 years. Sylvia was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun. She was a loving wife, a great mother, and terrific grandmother (aka e nana and grandma sugar) to the great-grandkids. She loved to go to auctions, rummage sales, and many enjoyed coming to her sales. Sylvia also loved to work in her flower gardens.

Sylvia is survived by her sons: Mitch (Mary) Hull and Matthew Hull; and her daughter, Linda (Mike) Thurmer, all of Waupun; three grandsons: Mark (Kate) Hull of Stoughton, Joseph (Jennifer) Thurmer of Hartford, and Joshua (Erin) Thurmer of Mukonago; six great-grandchildren: Landon, Logan, Lucas, Brooke, Edith, and Quinn; and a sister, Marion Hull of Waupun.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Myron "Mike" in 2014, sister, Carolyn Conrad, and brother, Anthony De Graff.

Funeral services for Sylvia Mae Hull will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun with Gwen Loomans officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 5-7 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

A special thank you to the Lifestar EMT's, Nicholas Rahn and Nate Lane for their compassion. When they transported her to the Hospice Home of Hope they stopped at her house so she could say goodbye to her home of 65 years and see her flowers one more time. Also a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Waupun Memorial Hospital and the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 26, 2019
