Tammi "Lexi Young" Joan McCauley
Ripon - Tammi "Lexi Young" Joan McCauley, age 57, of Ripon, WI, went home to be with her Lord and her beloved dad, whom she loved and missed dearly on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Tammi was born on April 10, 1963, in Waupun, WI, the daughter of Matthew and Greta (Thompson) Rens-Aberg. She graduated from Waupun High School and went on to receive her Associates Degree from UW Oshkosh. On May 10, 1985, Tammi was united in marriage to Darrell McCauley for 28 years. She started her career with WCWC in Ripon and went on to produce her own Jazz show, "Sunday Morning Oasis", her pride and joy. Tammi then worked as a Radio Host and DJ Entertainer for Hometown Broadcasting and was the co-host of Wayne and Lexi on the Morning Show on The Bug.
She enjoyed many things in life and life itself. She enjoyed the outdoors, making people laugh, sunbathing, shopping, spa days with her daughter, taking walks, watching movies, singing karaoke, going to Disney and her cats just to name a few. Her real passions were spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and trying every day to be a blessing to other people.
Survivors include her daughter, Tiffany (Christopher) Glod of Green Lake, WI; her son, Matthew Paul McCauley of Ripon, WI; grandchildren, Ella, Madilyn, Sawyer and soon to be granddaughter, Lexi, in honor of her grandma; mother, Greta Rens Aberg; sister, Sherri Darby; niece, Samantha Darby; her comedic uncle, Phil Thompson and other uncles, Lynn, Marlo and Alton Thompson. She is further survived by other family and friends that held a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by her father, Matthew Rens and partner in crime, her aunt, Sharon Dale Thompson.
Visitation for Tammi will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 10 - 12:00 pm at Messiah Lutheran Church, 500 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
Funeral Service for Tammi will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Messiah Lutheran Church in Ripon with Reverend Bryan Fritsch officiating.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Hometown Broadcasting's main office, N7502 Radio Road, Ripon, WI 54971.
A private family interment will take place on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Forest Mound Cemetery, in Waupun, WI. Memorials may be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church in Ripon.
In Memory of Tammi, the family asks that you do one act of kindness to bring a smile in her honor.
www.butzinmarchant.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.