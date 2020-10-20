North Fond du Lac - Tammy Ann Moore, 40, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 17, 2020 in North Fond du Lac. She was born to Ronald and Carol (Schill) Moore in Loveland, CO on April 14, 1980.
Tammy graduated from Goodrich High School and received her certification as a nursing assistant.
As a mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma, and friend to many, Tammy loved spending time with and talking to family and friends, especially her sons and grandson. She will be deeply missed and forever loved by many.
Tammy is survived by three children Jonathan (Jenni Hamm) Liedke, Caleb (Breana Krummel) Moore and Jacob Stewart; grandson Cooper Liedke; parents Ronald and Carol; siblings Tim (Michelle) Moore, Shane (Amy) Moore, Shawn (Laurie) Moore, Travis (Stacey) Moore, Chad (Nataly Hill) Moore and grandfather James Moore.
She is further survived by nieces and nephews Paul, Amber, Daniel, Josiah, Lea, Genevieve, Marjorie, Adelia, Kaitlyn, Brayden, Keegan and Delaney, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Tammy was preceded in death by grandparents Michael and Sophia Schill and Lola Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses.
