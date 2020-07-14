Tammy K. (Zimpher) Skilling
Hartford - Tammy K. (Zimpher) Skilling, 51, of Hartford, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Fond du Lac on September 14, 1968.
Tammy is survived by her fiancé, Randy Wetzel and his daughter, Emma of Hartford; three children, Andy Zimpher of Fond du Lac, Jessica Wolfe of Fond du Lac, and Cody Skilling of Fond du Lac; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, David, Malachi, and Karma; three siblings, Vicki Thibault of Las Vegas, Sue Gordon of Berlin, and Daniel Zimpher of Fond du Lac. She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Rick; stepfather, David Rick; and her father, Robert Zimpher.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Avenue, Fond du Lac. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and the health and safety of all in attendance, only thirty people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time to visit with family. In addition, per CDC guidelines, a mask is recommended. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will follow in Estabrooks Cemetery.
