1/1
Tammy K. (Zimpher) Skilling
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tammy K. (Zimpher) Skilling

Hartford - Tammy K. (Zimpher) Skilling, 51, of Hartford, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Fond du Lac on September 14, 1968.

Tammy is survived by her fiancé, Randy Wetzel and his daughter, Emma of Hartford; three children, Andy Zimpher of Fond du Lac, Jessica Wolfe of Fond du Lac, and Cody Skilling of Fond du Lac; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, David, Malachi, and Karma; three siblings, Vicki Thibault of Las Vegas, Sue Gordon of Berlin, and Daniel Zimpher of Fond du Lac. She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Rick; stepfather, David Rick; and her father, Robert Zimpher.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Avenue, Fond du Lac. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and the health and safety of all in attendance, only thirty people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time to visit with family. In addition, per CDC guidelines, a mask is recommended. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will follow in Estabrooks Cemetery.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved