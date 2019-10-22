Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Tammy M. Ellingson

Latimer, IA - Tammy M. Ellingson, 55, of Latimer, IA, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Franklin General Hospital, in Hampton, Iowa.

She was born on August 14, 1964, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Royal and Marcella Blish Meyer. She was a graduate of Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Class of 1983. On June 9, 2011 she married Samuel "Sam" Ellingson. Tammy worked at St. Agnes Hospital as a housekeeper and as a receptionist at a Wellness Center in Hampton, Iowa.

She is survived by her husband, Samuel "Sam" Ellingson of Fond du Lac, her daughter, Frances Burch and her son, Nathan Schibline both of Steamboat Springs, CO, five step-children: Cassie Ellingson, Stacie Stapp, Georgia Vaughn, Bobby Spiker and Sam Spiker; 13 grandchildren, her parents: Royal and Marcella Meyer of Fond du Lac, her siblings: Heidi (Cliff) Klein of North Fond du Lac, Michael (Peggy) Meyer of Fond du Lac, and Mark (Laurie) Meyer of Lake Hills, IL; she is further survived by four nieces and one nephew.

She is preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1600 South Main Street, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, with Rev. Matthew Guse officiating. Cremation will follow the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
