Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Taylor LaVallee Obituary
Taylor LaVallee

Fond du Lac - Taylor Jordan LaVallee, 24, passed away on September 19, 2019 as a result of a house fire. The son of Tom and Sue (Andrews) LaVallee, Taylor was born on January 26, 1995. Taylor graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 2014.

Taylor could bring up your spirits when you were feeling down. He especially loved music, dancing and football.

Taylor will be deeply missed by his parents, Tom and Sue; siblings, Melissa (Dan) Somers, Michael (Stephanie) Merwin, Megan (Kyle) Blaine; nephews, Greyson Merwin and Henry Blaine; grandparents Kathy LaVallee and Henry and Mary Andrews; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jim LaVallee.

SERVICES: Taylor's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation to Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:45 PM. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the family.

Taylor's family extends a special thank you to all the firefighters, emergency personnel and the chaplain for their efforts and prayers.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 22, 2019
