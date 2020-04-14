Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Resources
More Obituaries for Tegan Strook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tegan Strook


1995 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tegan Strook Obituary
Tegan Strook

Brandon - Tegan Strook, 24, of Brandon, passed away April 9, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident.

Tegan was born May 27, 1995, the daughter of Todd Strook and Lisa Higgins. Tegan graduated from Laconia High School in 2013. She was an avid figure skater, graduated from the Waupun Community Center, and was on the Waupun synchronized figure skating team. Tegan was also part of the Laconia band and state dance team. Tegan worked at Anchor Communities in Brandon. She loved fishing and spending time with her mom. Tegan enjoyed hiking and being on her phone.

Tegan is survived by her mother, Lisa Higgins; her father, Todd (Cindy) Strook; four siblings: Tiffany (Nick) Krull, Justin (Jacqueline) Strook, Joette (Jason) Behm, and Grant Strook; maternal grandmother, Donna Brown; paternal grandmother, Charlene Strook; aunts, Rachel and Phyllis Higgins; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tegan was preceded in death by her boyfriend; a brother, Jeremy Strook; maternal grandfather, Timothy Higgins; and paternal grandfather, Darold Strook.

A pending memorial service will be held May 30, 2020 at Marty Strook's residence W10008 Cty Rd. TC Ladoga, WI.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tegan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -