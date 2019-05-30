Tera Lyn Hafermann



Waunakee - Tera Lyn Hafermann, 27, was taken by the Lord to her eternal home on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at University Hospital in Madison after a long battle with ALL cancer. She was born on December 23, 1991 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of David and Cathy (nee Roehl) Hafermann. Tera attended Winnebago Lutheran Academy and graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 2010. She did online college through UW Madison, worked at Chili's in Madison and had aspirations of becoming an event planner. Tera was on the dance team at WLA and the cheerleader squad and chorus at Fondy High. Tera loved to spend time with her family and her co-workers. She enjoyed soccer and hockey and playing softball with her co-workers. Wherever Tera would go she would light up the room.



Those left behind to cherish her memory include her son Easton, mother Cathy, father Dave (Christy Dimka), grandfather Larry Roehl, Easton's father Kevin Hayes, siblings Anthony (Natasha) Griep, Bradley Resop, Aaron (Carla) Hafermann, Amber Hafermann (Anthony Kuehl), Adam (Rebecca) Hafermann and Arik Hafermann (Jess Matter), Godparents John Roehl and Julie Roehl 4 nieces, 10 nephews, 17 cousins, other relatives and friends.



Tera was preceded in death by her grandparents Henry and Louise Hafermann and Charlotte Roehl.



There will a visitation on Friday, May 31st from 2:00 to 4:00 pm with a funeral service at 4:00 PM at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport. Rev. Mike Willitz of Lord of Love Lutheran Church, DeForest, will officiate and cremation will follow with inurnment at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dundee.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to her son Easton are appreciated.



The family extends a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at UW Health the 6th Floor Cancer Center.



Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family