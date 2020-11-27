1/
Terence W. Arnold
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terence W. Arnold

Fond du Lac - Terence W. Arnold, age 73, of Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born on July 15, 1947, in Detroit, MI, the son of William and Pauline (Payne) Arnold. Terence served in the United States Army Reserves. On May 3, 1975 he married Deborah Pugh in Battle Creek, MI. She preceded him in death on September 13, 2020. Terence worked at Clark Equipment in Battle Creek, MI, then as a manufacturing engineer at Eaton Corporation in Marshall, MI, and then as a manufacturing engineer at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac, WI, until retirement. He was an avid reader, loved cars, planes, and music. His favorite place was the Straights of Mackinac in Michigan.

Survivors include three children, Eric (Laura) Arnold of Port Byron, IL, Deanna Arnold of Waukesha, Tracy (Brett) Crawford of Battle Creek, MI; grandchildren, Celia Arnold, Claire Arnold, Lindsey Saporito, and Hailley Crawford; one brother, Dennis Arnold of Battle Creek, MI; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Pauline Arnold; and his wife, Deborah Arnold.

Cremation has taken place.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved