|
|
Terese "Terri" A. Murphy
Fond du Lac - Terese "Terri" A. Murphy, 60, passed away peacefully at her home on January 23, 2020. Terri was born in a snow storm the day before St. Patrick's Day on March 16, 1959 in Janesville, WI to Thomas and Bernice "Toby" Murphy. She grew up in Fond du Lac and graduated from Goodrich High School class of 1977.
Terri was a guard at Taycheedah Correctional Facility for over 30 years. In 2008, she was awarded Correctional Officer of the Year. She was instrumental in promoting the arts and crafts outreach for many of the talented inmates.
Terri was very generous with her time and talents. She volunteered weekly at Hospice Home of Hope for many years. She was an active member and past president of Fond du Lac Service League. For the last several years, she participated in "Fondy 100 Gives".
Terri appreciated beauty and design. She had a remarkable eye for color. Everything she touched looked lovely.
Terri loved to travel the world. She enjoyed her visits to Europe, Japan, Mexico, Ireland, and of course Lambeau Field. She was a lifelong Packer fan and attended many games over the years.
Terri put everyone above herself. She was a devoted daughter, treasured sister, beloved aunt, and a dear friend to many.
Terese is survived by her siblings, a brother, Thomas (Donna) Murphy of Fairfax, VA, a brother, John (Lisa) Murphy of Madison and a sister, Jean (Brian) Parks of Madison. She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, Clare (Kyle), Andrea (Sean), AJ (Emilie), Michelle (Joe), Tom, Tess, and Faye.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark, her parents and grandparents.
Services: A time for visitation will be held Thursday February 6th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac. Liturgy of the Word and family remarks will begin at Noon following the visitation at Zacherl Funeral Home. Private family burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed in Terese's name to Hospice Home of Hope Fond du Lac.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, 2020