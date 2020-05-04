Services
Campbellsport - Terrell F. Ford, 69, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at The Bay at North Ridge Health and Rehabilitation in Manitowoc. He was born July 12, 1950 in Houston, Texas, the son of Billie and Georgia (nee Rawlinson) Ford. Terrell married Susan M. Wilhelm on September 26, 1992 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wauwatosa. He graduated from SE Louisiana State with a degree in accounting. He served in the National Guard for a number of years and worked in the mailroom at 4-Imprint. He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Campbellsport and was a very active member of the choir there. Terrell was also a member of Delta Sigma Pi Fraternity and served as a Delta Sigma Pi Regional Director and on the Board of Directors for Friends of the Domes. He did volunteer work for Muscular Dystrophy and he enjoyed music, playing the guitar and doing DJ work, computers, television and grilling

Survivors include his wife Susan, sister Lyndell (James) Layerle of New Orleans, mother-in-law Charlotte Wilhelm of Campbellsport, sister-in-law Mary Wilhelm (James Curtis), aunt Helen (Doyle) Starrett, pet dog Kody, other relatives and friends.

Terrell was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law Gerald Wilhelm.

Due to the Safe at Home Restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Campbellsport with Rev. Neil Zinthefer officiating and burial will be in St. Matthews Cemetery. Memorials are appreciated to St. Matthew Church or School, ALS Research, or the Friends of the Domes.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 4 to May 5, 2020
