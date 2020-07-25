Terrence Gaffney
Fond du Lac - Terrence John Gaffney, age 71, died on July 23, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1949 in Fond du Lac, son of John F. Gaffney of Fond du lac and Helen C. (Reilly) Gaffney of the Town of Eden. On June 17, 1972, he married Jane Ellen Salter, who survives him, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eden. He is also survived by two sons, Michael T. J. Gaffney (Laura) of Issaquah, Washington (daughter Anna, twin sons, David and Mark) and Brendan P.M. Gaffney (Christina) of Plano, Texas (sons Reid and Hayes).
Terry had no brothers or sisters. He is also survived by Jane's sisters, Clare Ditter (Harry) and Susan Gordon, and her brothers, Robert and John (Tracy) Salter, and brother-in-law, Paul Arneson (Catherine Salter, deceased), by nephews and nieces, numerous Gaffney and Reilly Cousins, also his uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. James Reilly.
Terry graduated from St. Patrick's Grade School (1963) and St. Mary's Springs Academy (1967) both in Fond du Lac, St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin (1971 with a B.A. in English) and Tulane University school of Law in New Orleans (JD 1974). He practiced law for 41 years in Milwaukee and Chicago and recently Fond du Lac, retiring in 2015 due to his brain cancer. He was an officer (Military Police Corp.) in the United Sates Army Reserve for 12 years, being honorably discharged as a Captain. He is a member of the American Legion in Illinois. He was a member of St. John's/Sons of Zebedee Catholic Parish, Town of Byron, where he was a lector.
Terry was extensively involved in community service. He served on the school boards of LaGrange Highlands District 106 and Lyons Township District 204 (LaGrange, Illinois) and Fond du Lac STEM Academy and Fond du Lac STEM Institute. He was a member and past Exalted Ruler of Fond du Lac Elks Lodge #57. He was a director and/or officer of FAVR, The Children's Museum of Fond du Lac, Downtown Architectural Review Board and Fond du Lac Bar Association. He was a volunteer with the Fond du Lac Historical Society and Habitat for Humanity of Fond du Lac County and helped Jane at the Fond du Lac Yacht Club.
Deeply interested in Fond du Lac history, he was known for having developed and presented his pictorial program, "Fond du Lac's Grand Manner" which depicted some of the fine 19th Century residences of Fond du Lac and described the city's leading citizens of the time who lived in them. He was particularly proud of living in the historic Town of Byron farm which was established by his wife, Jane's, great grandparents, Michael and Elizabeth Salter, in 1868 and the 1912 farmhouse they restored.
Terry donated his body to the Medical College of Wisconsin for primary brain tumor GBM Grade IV research and autopsy training from the Medical College of Wisconsin since he died of Larynx Cancer.
Because of Covid-19, there will be no service in his honor. Donations should be directed to the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Agnes or to the Children's Museum of Fond du Lac.
We would like to express our deepest appreciation for all the compassion and care given by Dr. Jennifer Connelly and the Cancer Center Staff at Community Memorial Hospital-Froedtert, Dr. Michael Vander Kooy, Dr. Michael Jones, Dr. Kumar and the SSM Agnesian Cancer Center, Dr. Brenda Grass and Hospice Home of Hope.
We hope to have a service for Terry at a later date.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com
.