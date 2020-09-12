Terrence J. "Terry" Hintz
Fond du Lac - Terrence J. "Terry" Hintz, 81, formerly of Malone, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Adelaide Place in Fond du Lac. He was born in in Fond du Lac on February 1, 1939 to Earl, Sr., and Lorraine (Balthazor) Hintz. On September 24, 1961, Terry married Judith M. Burnett at St. Patrick's Church in Fond du Lac. She preceded him in death on January 11, 2018. Terry worked for the Soo Line and then the Action Advertiser until his retirement.
Terry loved going to sporting events to watch his grandchildren. He was an excellent bowler having won the first 700 tournament held in Fond du Lac. Terry enjoyed walking and riding his bike during the early morning hours through Lakeside Park. He played softball for many years and enjoyed fishing. Terry was a member of Holy Family Catholic Community and was an usher for many years. For the past two years, he battled Alzheimer's. Terry was very thankful for his son-in-law, Carl and his daughter, Trudy, for all their love and care.
Survivors include his five children, Tamela Scheerer of Fond du Lac, Todd (Cindi) Hintz of Florida, Trudy (Carl) Backhaus of Fond du Lac, Terry Hintz of South Carolina, and Tracy (Paul) Nass of Campbellsport; his sister, Karen (Roger) Braun; two brothers, Earl "Skip" (Paula) Hintz and Dennis Hintz; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren with another due in December. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Private family burial will take place in Estabrook's Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Adelaide Place and the nurses of Hospice Hope.
