Terrence (Terry) Robert Deer
Stillwater, OK - Terrence (Terry) Robert Deer passed away on Sunday, January 12th, 2020 in the skies between his hometown of Stillwater, OK and Oklahoma City. Terry's love of flying made his final trip most meaningful as the helicopter transporting him was piloted by a man named Ed, also the name of his deceased father. He left this life as he lived it, soaring to great heights. Terry was born on August 20, 1950 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to Edward Deer and Garnet Graves. The third of five brothers (Thomas, Timothy, Terry, Gregory and Daniel) Terry had fond memories of his years growing up with his brothers in Fond du Lac. His memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Stillwater, Oklahoma with Strode Funeral Home handling arrangements.
He graduated from Saint Mary Springs High School in the Spring of 1969, and later graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh in 1973 with a degree in Political Science. On April 25th, 1970, Terry met the love of his life, Jodi Ann Winter, and on May 8, 1971 he was fortunate enough to make her his bride. While they began their lives together living in Fond du Lac, in 1977 they decided to take a career adventure and move to Stillwater, Oklahoma, where Terry would be a part of the team to open a new Mercury Marine plant. It turned out to be one of the most significant adventures of their lives. Terry began his career with Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, at the age of 19.
In 1977, Terry, his wife, Jodi, and their daughter, Kerry (age one and a half) moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma to be a significant member of the opening of the newest Mercury Marine plant in the US. During his tenure at Mercury Marine, he worked as the Plant 17 Supervisor, was a crucial member of the LT5 Corvette Engine program, spent an extended time living in Japan as a member of a high priority project team, and completed his career as a Purchasing Manager. In 2011, after serving 42 tireless years working for the Mercruiser Corporation, Terry helped to close the doors on the Stillwater plant for the final time and began his retirement at the age of 61. His years as an employee of Mercruiser were challenging, fulfilling, and overall, a great adventure.
Terry and Jodi were blessed during their time together with two wonderful children and three amazing grandchildren. Their daughter, Kerry Ann (Deer) McNickle, was born in 1975, and later married her high school sweetheart, Zach McNickle, in 1995. Together, Kerry and Zach gave her parents two Grandsons, Wyatt (age 13) and Will (age 10). Their son, Brian James Deer, was born in 1979, and is the father to one son, Oscar (age 14), who is the light of his life.
Terry was preceded in death by his Father, Edward Deer, his mother, Garnet (Graves) Deer, his Father-In-Law, Earl Winter, his Mother-In-Law, Bette (Gentz) Winter, and his oldest brother, Thomas Deer.
His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife of 48 years, Jodi (Winter) Deer; their children, Kerry McNickle (Zach McNickle), and Brian Deer, and his three grandsons, Wyatt and Will McNickle and Oscar Clewell-Deer. He is also survived by his brothers, Timothy (Joan), Gregory (Barbara), and Daniel (Sharon), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, Golf Buddies, and friends.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020