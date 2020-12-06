Terrence "Terry" Schloskey
Fond du Lac - Terrence J. "Terry" Schloskey, of Fond du Lac, passed away on December 4, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born on October 18, 1944 in Fond du Lac. Terry served active duty in the U.S. Air Force for four years, spending most of his time in Germany, followed by 20 years in the Air Force Reserves. He married Phyllis Meyer in St. Nazianz on October 7, 1967. Terry worked for the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and Sherriff's Department in many roles for 30 years. He especially enjoyed his time as a Juvenile Officer. Terry was also a Hunter Safety Instructor and a Boy Scout Leader in the Eden area.
Terry is survived by his wife, Phyllis; children, Terese (Miles) Shaw and Tim (Erika) Schloskey; and grandchildren, Jordan, Jared, and Jack Shaw, and Lydia and Abby Schloskey. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935. Private family burial with full military honors will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated.
