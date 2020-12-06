1/
Terrence "Terry" Schloskey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrence "Terry" Schloskey

Fond du Lac - Terrence J. "Terry" Schloskey, of Fond du Lac, passed away on December 4, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born on October 18, 1944 in Fond du Lac. Terry served active duty in the U.S. Air Force for four years, spending most of his time in Germany, followed by 20 years in the Air Force Reserves. He married Phyllis Meyer in St. Nazianz on October 7, 1967. Terry worked for the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and Sherriff's Department in many roles for 30 years. He especially enjoyed his time as a Juvenile Officer. Terry was also a Hunter Safety Instructor and a Boy Scout Leader in the Eden area.

Terry is survived by his wife, Phyllis; children, Terese (Miles) Shaw and Tim (Erika) Schloskey; and grandchildren, Jordan, Jared, and Jack Shaw, and Lydia and Abby Schloskey. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935. Private family burial with full military honors will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
305 Fond du Lac Avenue
Fond Du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-0960
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved