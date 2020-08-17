Terri Lynn Lenz
Ripon - Terri Lynn Lenz, age 51, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at her home.
Terri was born March 18, 1969, in Ripon, WI, the daughter of DuWayne and Beverly (Lloyd) Lenz. She graduated from Ripon High School. Terri enjoyed taking care of the people she loved the most, her family, which she had a deep love and appreciation for. She was a compassionate, caring and supportive mother and wife. She motivated her children to do their very best in life and they made her proud every day. Terri, with her fun and great sense of humor, loved animals and everyone she met. Her wish would be for everyone to love and respect each other.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Craig Cutts of Ripon, WI; her two beloved sons, Michael Lenz and Nicholas Cutts both of Ripon, WI; mother, Bev Lenz of Ripon, WI; brother, Troy (Gail) Lenz of Ripon, WI; sister, Tracie (Mark) Kapler of Fond du Lac, WI; her dear and special nephew and niece, Kasey and Kylie Kapler; uncle, Lyle Lenz of Ripon, WI and parents-in-law, Glen (Diane) Cutts and Betty (Bill Krueger) Cutts. She was preceded in death by her father, DuWayne "Duke" Lenz.
Visitation for Terri will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 4 - 7:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
Memorial Service for Terri will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971, with Reverend Kevin P. Mundell officiating. A private family inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Berlin. You may view a livestream of Terri's memorial service at 11:00 am at www.butzinmarchant.com
. If you are unable to view the livestream, the complete video will be posted here after the memorial service has concluded. A memorial is being established in her name.
The family requests for the safety of everyone, that strict social distancing occurs and masks are worn during the visitation and memorial service.
