Terry C. Atkinson
1943 - 2020
Terry C. Atkinson

of Mount Calvary - Terry C. Atkinson, age 77, of Mount Calvary, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

He was born October 15, 1943, to the late Maxwell "Buddy" & Myrtle (Haensgen) Atkinson.

On August 24, 1953, he married Jacquelin "Jackie" Lex. Terry and Jackie were married for 53 years until her unexpected passing on November 7, 2015.

Just like his wife, Terry was very active in the community and at St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church where he served as an adult altar server for funerals and was the VP of the Holyland Catholic Parishes Pastoral Council. Terry was also currently serving as a trustee on the village board in Mount Calvary.

Surviving Terry are his four sons, Jeff (Teri) Atkinson, Corey Atkinson, Ross (Elizabeth) Atkinson, and Tom (Tammy) Atkinson; four grandchildren, Brian (Katie), Jacob (Maggie Golbach), Tory, and Kathryn; two great grandchildren, Cody and Noah; his sister and brothers, Donna (John) Wagner, Pat (Connie) Atkinson, Gary Atkinson, Bruce Atkinson, and Mark (Liz) Atkinson; a sister-in-law, Joann Atkinson. He is further survived by his wife's family, other family members and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Max "Buddy" & Myrtle Atkinson; his wife, Jackie; a brother, Phillip; and his father-in-law & mother-in-law, Clarence & Ruth Lex.

Service: A celebration of life will be held at a future date when it is safe, and participant's health is not at risk due to the pandemic.

The Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud is assisting the family (920) 999-2291: www.sippelfuneralhome.net.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sippel Funeral Home
1311 Thorp Street
St. Cloud, WI 53079
920-999-2291
