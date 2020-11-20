Terry J. Fields



Fond du Lac - Terry J. Fields, 72, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born September 17, 1948 in California the son of C.G. Fields. On October 27, 1973, he married the love of his life, Nancy Kohlman at Church of Peace, Fond du Lac.



Terry was a strong, wonderful man who would do anything for anyone. He loved going fishing with friends and family. Terry's jokes and riddles never failed to put a smile on your face. He enjoyed tending to his garden of flowers and frogs. Terry was a great handyman, always fixing and building things for his family. In past years, he volunteered at the Eagles Club perfecting his craft of fish frying. Terry was employed at Mercury Marine for over 40 years. Terry passed away from complications of Myasthenia Gravis and COVID. Terry was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, friend, and dog-lover. He will carry on in our hearts forever!



He is survived by his wife, Nancy; three children, Eric (Dawn) Fields, Renae (Brian) Winter, and Chrissy (Jeremy) Slavik; eight grandchildren, Hailey Ahrens, Brenna and Kaden Slavik, Kiersten, Kaitlyn, and Taylor Winter, and Lily and Charlie Fields; his mother, Carolyn Fields; sister, Linda (Larry) Montrose; brother, Brian (Connie) Fields; aunt, Charlotte Bland; brothers and sisters in-law; his fur babies, Cooper and Bentley; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, C.G. Fields; grandparents, Oscar and Stella Galle; brother, James Fields; and two uncles, Ferman and Melvin Fields.



The visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. Inurnment will take place in Estabrooks Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials and cards can be sent to Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, c/o Nancy Fields, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI 54935. A memorial will be given to Church of Peace in Terry's name.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store