1/1
Terry J. Fields
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry J. Fields

Fond du Lac - Terry J. Fields, 72, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born September 17, 1948 in California the son of C.G. Fields. On October 27, 1973, he married the love of his life, Nancy Kohlman at Church of Peace, Fond du Lac.

Terry was a strong, wonderful man who would do anything for anyone. He loved going fishing with friends and family. Terry's jokes and riddles never failed to put a smile on your face. He enjoyed tending to his garden of flowers and frogs. Terry was a great handyman, always fixing and building things for his family. In past years, he volunteered at the Eagles Club perfecting his craft of fish frying. Terry was employed at Mercury Marine for over 40 years. Terry passed away from complications of Myasthenia Gravis and COVID. Terry was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, friend, and dog-lover. He will carry on in our hearts forever!

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; three children, Eric (Dawn) Fields, Renae (Brian) Winter, and Chrissy (Jeremy) Slavik; eight grandchildren, Hailey Ahrens, Brenna and Kaden Slavik, Kiersten, Kaitlyn, and Taylor Winter, and Lily and Charlie Fields; his mother, Carolyn Fields; sister, Linda (Larry) Montrose; brother, Brian (Connie) Fields; aunt, Charlotte Bland; brothers and sisters in-law; his fur babies, Cooper and Bentley; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, C.G. Fields; grandparents, Oscar and Stella Galle; brother, James Fields; and two uncles, Ferman and Melvin Fields.

The visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. Inurnment will take place in Estabrooks Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and cards can be sent to Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, c/o Nancy Fields, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI 54935. A memorial will be given to Church of Peace in Terry's name.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved