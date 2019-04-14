Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
271 4th St. Way
Fond du Lac, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
271 4th St. Way
Fond du Lac,, WI
Fond du Lac - Terry L. Neumann, age 65, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born on June 5, 1953, in Fond du Lac, the son of Clarence and Arlene (Peper) Neumann. On October 24, 1981, he married Susan Seibel.

Survivors include his wife Susan; three children, Aubrey (Jesse) Jackl, Ashley Neumann, and Michael Neumann; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Courtney; his mother, Arlene Neumann; one sister, Janet (Charles) Halfman; one brother-in-law, Steven (Patricia) Seibel; his mother-in-law, Kathryn Seibel; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence; and his father-in-law, Robert Seibel.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 17, 2017, from 9-11 AM at Holy Family Church, 271 4th St. Way, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at the church at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow the service at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 14, 2019
