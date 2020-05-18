|
Thelma A. Schaefer
St. Cloud - October 11, 1925 - May 15, 2020
Thelma Agnes Schaefer, 94, of St. Cloud, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 15, 2020. Thelma was the daughter of the late Clarence and Viola (Enders) Pfeifer of Dotyville.
On April 9, 1947, Thelma married Jerome Schaefer at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Dotyville. She was a devoted homemaker and spent much of her adult life caring for their twelve children. Thelma shared many laughs with her friends during late night games of euchre, as well as at the bowling alley. She was a skilled cook and found joy in cooking for her large family and friends. She carefully tended her impressive garden and enjoyed canning the fruits of her labor. In her later years, bird watching became a favorite pastime. Above all, Thelma cherished the time she spent with her many children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Thelma is survived by her twelve children, Alan (Sharon) Schaefer, Ronald (Judy) Schaefer, Cheryl Sauer, Mary (Ron) Dugenske, Nancy (Mike) Pieper, David Schaefer, Lori Schaefer (Pete Dreiling), Susan (Dave) Boyke, Jean (Dave) Pitzen, Gary (Julie) Schaefer, Mark Schaefer (Kim Jennaro), and Joseph Schaefer; a special family friend, Jerry Sauer; 29 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild. She is further survived by one sister, Carol Vogds; three sisters in law, Theresa Pfeifer, Marian (Don) Payant, and Connie Keyes; five brothers in law, Bernard Schaefer, Donald (Kathy) Schaefer, Gerald (Vicki) Schaefer, Harold Schaefer, and Marvin Grahl; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome; her parents; a sister, Vi (Dick) Loehr; a brother, Rollie Pfeifer; three brothers in law, Ambrose Vogds, Wally (Mary Jane) Schaefer, and Herbert Schaefer; six sisters in law, Alice (Ruben) Krebsbach, LaVerne (Alphonse) Braun, Florence Grahl, Irene Schaefer, and Thelma Schaefer; a grandson, Ryan Doyle; and a great granddaughter, Willow Burg.
A private memorial service for immediate family will be held at Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Thelma's honor to St. Agnes Hospital Home Care & Hospice, to whom her family extends their sincere gratitude, especially to Lori, Julie, and Chaplain Tim for their care and compassion.
Thelma deeply loved each member of her expansive family tree. She will be remembered for the way she made others feel - cared for, listened to, as if their mere presence was a gift. She will be greatly missed.
For further information, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home of Saint Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 18 to May 19, 2020