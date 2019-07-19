|
|
Theodore "Bernie Phillips" Krawczyk
Berlin - Theodore S. Krawczyk AKA "Bernie Phillips" on the radio
Bernie passed away Monday July 15, 2019 at the age of 83, from the result of a hit and run accident on April 8th in Berlin.
He was born December 14, 1935 in Milwaukee, the son of Frank and Helen Krawczyk.
When Bernie was in high school, he found his love in Radio at WTMJ in Milwaukee, he then graduated high school and went on to college to study Metallurgy.
After his college studies, he went to work for Kekaffer and later at WTKM in Hartford WI.
On July 26, 1958, he married Beverly J. Sobczak, in Cudahy, later moving his family to Fond du Lac where he was a Manager in the metallurgy lab at Mercury Marine, from where he later retired.
During his time working at Mercury Marine he stayed in the radio business working for the Chilton radio station and then KFIZ in Fond du Lac and also DJ'd at many supper clubs in Fond du Lac.
In 2000, he then started working for Tom Boysen at WISS "The Bug" in Berlin / Wautoma until time of passing which concluded 66 years of continuous radio employment enjoyment.
Tom was not only Bernie's boss but a very true and great friend of the family. Tom always called him "BERNARD" and Bernie enjoyed when Tom and Johnnie Ray would stop over during hunting season and have a few Miller lite's!
Bernie enjoyed camping at Hucklberry acres in New London in the summer where he enjoyed and loved everyone there. He was known as "Mr. Wonderful" at the campground.
Bernie volunteered and was also a supporter of the Boys and Girls Club in Berlin for Many years.
Bernie is survived by his sons, Ted Jr (Kathy) Krawczyk of Sun Valley NV, Tim (Laurie) Krawczyk of Fond du Lac; daughters, Kathy (Tony) Brudnowski of Neshkoro, and Penny Krawczyk of Fond du Lac; 10 Grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Bernie was proceeded in death by his Wife Beverly on October 2, 2000; parents and in-laws, Frank & Helen Krawczyk and Anton & Jane Sobczak.
Funeral services will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin.
Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to this dedicated man on Saturday July 27, 2019 from 10:00-2:00 p.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home.
Burial will be Tuesday July 30, 2019 at St. Charles Cemetery at 1:00 for Family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers a memorial is set up for the Boys and Girls club of Berlin.
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 South Adams Ave.
Downtown, Berlin, Wisconsin 54923
920-361-2050
Online condolences and to view the tribute video to Bernie, please refer to
www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 19 to July 21, 2019