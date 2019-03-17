Theresa Anne Nelson



Fond du Lac - Theresa Anne Nelson, 85, passed away on March 13, 2019 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Oshkosh. She was born on July 10, 1933 in Fond du Lac, a daughter to Jerome and Josephine (Kraus) Lyons.



Theresa graduated from St. Mary's Springs High School in 1951. She was united in marriage to Richard Nelson on July 23, 1960 at Presentation Church in North Fond du Lac. Theresa worked at Miles Kimball in Oshkosh and Wisconsin Power and Light in Fond du Lac.



Theresa liked to listen to music, watch TV and read books. She enjoyed visiting with her children.



Theresa is survived by sons Richard Nelson Jr., Mark Nelson and daughter Karen Nelson; nephews Steven, Maynard Jr. and David Hebert and niece Christine Lefeber. Theresa is further survived by two special friends Alice Schmidt and Bernie Bown, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Sr. in 1999, brother Edward Lyons and sister Marjorie Hebert.



Theresa's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation in Chapel of the Risen Christ - Calvary Mausoleum, 686 Fond du Lac Ave., Fond du Lac on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service. A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow in Calvary Mausoleum.



Theresa's children extend a special thank you to all the caregivers at Edenbrook Nursing Home and the ladies from Lakeland Care for all their support.



Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary