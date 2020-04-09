Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Theresa J. Hendricks


1943 - 2020
Theresa J. Hendricks Obituary
Theresa J. Hendricks

Fond du Lac - Theresa J. Hendricks, 77, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Edenbrook of Fond du Lac. She was born March 4, 1943 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Lawrence and Olive Petit Boettcher. She graduated from Goodrich High School in 1961. On August 19, 1961 Theresa married Ronald Hendricks at St. Louis Church and he preceded her in death on March 20, 2019. Theresa worked as a Real Estate Agent until her retirement in 2014 from Bacon Reality. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, was an active church member, and loved spending time with family.

She is survived by two children, Connie (John) Hendricks Schenk and Hugh (Jackie) Hendricks, all of Fond du Lac; four grandchildren, Anthony (Christina) Behlke, Michael (Keeli) Behlke, Mason Sampson, and Braxton Hendricks; great grandchildren, Huxley, Grace, and Adalyn Behlke, Jaxon and Ashton Lavrenz, and twin boys arriving in September; sister-in-law, Karen Boettcher; and brother-in-law, Jerry (Betty) Hendricks. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald; and four siblings, Hugh Boettcher, John Boettcher, Marion (Ken) Barker, and Joan (Paul) Klebs.

Due to the current restrictions surrounding COVID-19, services for Theresa will be held at a later date. An obituary will be published with the date and times. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
