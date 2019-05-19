Services
TWOHIG FUNERAL HOME
109 W. MAIN STREET
Campbellsport, WI 53010-2706
(920) 533-4422
For more information about
Theresa Kulibert
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
200 S. Peters Ave
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
200 S. Peters Ave
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Kulibert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Kulibert


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theresa Kulibert Obituary
Theresa Kulibert

Fond du Lac - A caring heart has stopped beating...the world has lost a loving person…Theresa Gale Schob Kulibert passed into eternal life on Friday, May 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after fighting a courageous battle with cancer for many years.

She was born October 12, 1949, the daughter of Dale & Joanne Schob. Theresa attended grade school at Sacred Heart and graduated from Goodrich High School in 1967. A member of the Holy Family Catholic Church; She was formerly married to James Kulibert, and together had their surviving son, Erich Charles Kulibert. Also surviving her is; her granddaughter Madilynn Kulibert, her mother Joanne Schob, siblings; Chuck (Ann) Schob, Mary (Rodney) Baumann, Mark (Roberta) Schob, Marcia (Mark) Dreifuerst, Lori (Todd) Chadwick, and Julie (John) Arthur; her aunt Marie Seater, nieces and nephews, several godchildren, cousins and close friends. She was preceded in death by her father Dale Schob, an infant sister Pamela Anne Schob, grandparents, a niece, great-nephew, aunts and uncles.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. Theresa loved her nieces and nephews and never missed a birthday. She will be remembered by all for her generosity in sending cards to everyone for birthdays, holidays, and especially Veterans Day as she was a very patriotic person. She greatly enjoyed attending her family's band, choral and sporting activities as well as playing cards with the Wednesday group at the Senior Center.

Theresa was employed in the Records Department of the City of Fond du Lac Police Department; where she retired in 2009 after 41 years of service.

Theresa's family would like to thank the Hospice Home of Hope and Agnesian 4th floor South for the warm and caring compassion shown to Theresa and her family. They would also like to thank Agnesian Cancer Center and Froedtert Medical Group for their hard work.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 S. Peters Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935 with a mass to follow at 12:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

A truly intelligent lady who passed with dignity, she will now be reunited with those who have gone before her, in God's House. Theresa's commitment to her family will forever be remembered. With a heart of gold, she will be missed by so many.

In lieu of flowers, Theresa asks that donations be directed to The Hospice Home of Hope or towards a college tuition fund for her grand-daughter Madilynn……...Love you to the moon and back………

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now