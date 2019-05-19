|
|
Theresa Kulibert
Fond du Lac - A caring heart has stopped beating...the world has lost a loving person…Theresa Gale Schob Kulibert passed into eternal life on Friday, May 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after fighting a courageous battle with cancer for many years.
She was born October 12, 1949, the daughter of Dale & Joanne Schob. Theresa attended grade school at Sacred Heart and graduated from Goodrich High School in 1967. A member of the Holy Family Catholic Church; She was formerly married to James Kulibert, and together had their surviving son, Erich Charles Kulibert. Also surviving her is; her granddaughter Madilynn Kulibert, her mother Joanne Schob, siblings; Chuck (Ann) Schob, Mary (Rodney) Baumann, Mark (Roberta) Schob, Marcia (Mark) Dreifuerst, Lori (Todd) Chadwick, and Julie (John) Arthur; her aunt Marie Seater, nieces and nephews, several godchildren, cousins and close friends. She was preceded in death by her father Dale Schob, an infant sister Pamela Anne Schob, grandparents, a niece, great-nephew, aunts and uncles.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. Theresa loved her nieces and nephews and never missed a birthday. She will be remembered by all for her generosity in sending cards to everyone for birthdays, holidays, and especially Veterans Day as she was a very patriotic person. She greatly enjoyed attending her family's band, choral and sporting activities as well as playing cards with the Wednesday group at the Senior Center.
Theresa was employed in the Records Department of the City of Fond du Lac Police Department; where she retired in 2009 after 41 years of service.
Theresa's family would like to thank the Hospice Home of Hope and Agnesian 4th floor South for the warm and caring compassion shown to Theresa and her family. They would also like to thank Agnesian Cancer Center and Froedtert Medical Group for their hard work.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 S. Peters Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935 with a mass to follow at 12:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
A truly intelligent lady who passed with dignity, she will now be reunited with those who have gone before her, in God's House. Theresa's commitment to her family will forever be remembered. With a heart of gold, she will be missed by so many.
In lieu of flowers, Theresa asks that donations be directed to The Hospice Home of Hope or towards a college tuition fund for her grand-daughter Madilynn……...Love you to the moon and back………
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 19, 2019