Thomas A. Ballon
Fond du Lac - Thomas Andrew Ballon, son of Agnes and Andrew Ballon of Iron River, MI, passed away late into the evening of Saturday, September 14. Just five minutes shy of the 70th birthday of his dedicated wife, Jane, and only three weeks from celebrating his 73rd birthday, Tom signaled his departure with a wave accompanied by his classic warm smile. Truly an amazing man that put so much passion and love into every aspect of his life. As we all reflect on Tom's journey it becomes so apparent that his accomplishments pale in comparison to who he was as a man. A true gentleman that gave others the benefit of being respected the moment you came into contact with him. He spent his life a loyal man, dedicated to his family, friends, and colleagues. Tom possessed such a strong personality, solidified throughout the years by him continuously upholding his word. His charm and sense of humor brought a positive energy to any occasion. Best known as a Renaissance man to his oldest son, Timothy, he shared so much of his knowledge, patience, and kindness with others throughout his life. Remembered by his youngest son, Michael, as an awesome guy with a soul that will live forever. We are blessed that Tom was recently able to spend time with his vibrant grandchild, Teddy, son of Tim and Nicole, who would run towards Tom with a smile on his face, pointing and shouting, "Tom. Tom. Tom. Tom. Tom...Tom!" No man in our life exemplified better than Tom, the power of mental strength. A Yooper who will be missed by all and remembered forever. We love you D.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Thomas Ballon to the University of Chicago Medicine. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago" and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Thomas Ballon Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Or, you can donate online at: giving.uchicago.edu/thomas-ballon.
A service for Thomas will be held Friday, September 27, 2:00 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.
