Thomas A. Michler
Fond du Lac - Thomas A. Michler, 87, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Maple Meadows.
Thomas was born on November 12, 1932, in Racine, WI to Arthur and Florence Huelsman Michler. He was a graduate of U.W. Madison, and a four-year letter winner in track and enjoyed volleyball. Thomas married Patricia Swast of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin on June 27, 1998.
Tom had a full-time business in Fond du Lac as a Certified Public Accountant. He was an honorary member of Fond du Lac Noon Rotary. He was also a member of the Fond du Lac Stamp Club and Sarasota Philatelic Club and attended Trinity Baptist Church and Sarasota Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Swast, his daughter, Susan (Gene Zenner) Michler, his grandchildren: Kayla Michler-Hendren, Michael Michler-Hendren and Kerry Zenner; his step-children: Debora (Michael) Borgen, Karl (Dellene) Swast and Mary Steffes; step-grandchildren: Ben (Elle) Steffes, Stephen (Stephanie) Steffes, Robert (Fanny) Steffes, Tim Swast, John Swast, Lydia (Ben) Mighton, Lisa Swast, Sarah Borgen and Michelle Borgen; and three step great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020