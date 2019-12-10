|
|
Thomas A. Steiner
Fond du Lac - Thomas "Tom" A. Steiner, 64, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. Tom was born on January 16, 1955 to Paul and Lilian Steiner. He grew up in North Fond du Lac and was a graduate of Horace Mann High School class of 1973.
Tom was an avid bowler and was a fan of NASCAR and the Green Bay Packers. He loved his motorcycle rides around Lake Winnebago and spending time socializing with friends and family. He spent his time living between Wisconsin, Texas, and Florida. Tom most recently worked at Fond du Lac Express.
Tom is survived by his three children, Brian (Dani) Steiner, Jennifer (James) Jaeger, Nickolas (Jessica) Steiner; mother of the three children, Deb Fryda; brother, Gary (Debbie) Steiner; sister-in-law, Rose Steiner; eight grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dick, Terry, Bruce, and Bob.
The family has arranged a Celebration of Tom's Life this coming Saturday December 14th, from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM at Marghaels Banquet Hall, N7688 Van Dyne Road in North Fond du Lac.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family of Tom.
The family of Tom wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Agnes Hospital and Adelaide Place Assisted Living Home.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019