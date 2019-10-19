|
|
Thomas J. Biolo
Fond du Lac - Thomas Joseph Biolo, age 61, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 17th, 2019 on his favorite couch up north. Tom was born on September 10, 1958 to John and Joan (Geiss) Biolo of Green Bay. Tom was married to his long-time love, Lynn (Martens) Biolo for over 35 years. Tom was a kind hearted, simple, and humble soul who loved his friends and family fiercely. Not only did Tom have a heart of gold, but he left a lasting impression on anyone he met up until his final day.
Tom graduated from Southwest High School in 1977 where he was an accomplished multisport athlete. He went on to play football for the Fighting Sioux at the University of North Dakota where he was an outstanding quarterback and kicker, as well as an All-American punter - ultimately earning invitations for multiple professional tryouts. While he never played hockey, the sport was his passion. He followed Badger Bob Johnson to Pittsburgh, and became a huge Penguins fan. His love for sports continued on with his boys Bobby, Paul, and Brian. Tom was often found in the backyard playing a game of catch or on the ice teaching them how to shoot a puck. While coaching several years of Tom's son's athletic teams, several of the players and friends say he impacted their lives permanently - serving as a "second dad" for many.
Tom had a 35+ year career in radio, the majority of which was spent in the Fond du Lac and Dodge County, and surrounding areas. He tirelessly built stations from the ground up, and touched the lives of many of his listeners. He always had time for anyone who approached him, and will long be known for the positive and lasting impression he left with everyone he encountered in business. He truly did things the right way.
Tom loved being up at the family cabin on Gilas Lake. He gained many friends in the north over the past 20 years, and it was there that he developed many new passions. He spent his time pursuing the things he loved most; hunting, fishing, splitting wood, and working around the cabin. Tom enjoyed taking his grandchildren for Ranger rides through the "80" and sitting on the swing with Lynn watching them play in the water. He was almost giddy the day before his death, having had a long day working outside, and getting one last hunt in his favorite spot.
Tom and family were devastated by the loss of their son and brother Paul in October of 2017, but persevered and strengthened their family bond. With all of his accomplishments in life, none were greater than his as a husband, father, and friend.
Tom is survived by his wife, Lynn (Martens); sons, Robert (Lauren), Brian (Vanessa) and Jenna McAffrey; his five grandchildren, Bennett, Beau, Linley, Lawson and a new one to come within the next few days. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Joyce Martens; brothers, John (Julie) Biolo, Pete (Sunny) Biolo and Paul (Debbie "Deb") Biolo and sister Fluffy (Mark) Aerts, brothers-in-law, Mike (Dana) Martens, Greg (Jenny) Martens and Matt (Kate) Martens, sisters-in-law, Julie (John) Martens and Renee (Scott) Henning, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his son, Paul; parents, John and Joan Biolo; sister, Teresa Biolo; father-in-law, Thomas Martens and brother-in-law, Bobby Martens.
Services: The visitation will be held at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac, on Tuesday, October 22nd from 3:00-7:00. Following the visitation there will be a short Celebration of Life at Zacherl Funeral Home. In honor of Tom, please dress casually in your favorite flannel.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in his name.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019