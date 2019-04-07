Thomas J. Long



Fond du Lac - Thomas J. Long, 65, a resident of Fond du Lac, WI passed away peacefully in his home on April 2nd, 2019. He was born on April 9th 1953 in Clintonville, WI to James and Lorraine Long.



Tom graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac in 1971 and went on to work with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad. In 1977 he married Mary (Beam) Long and together they moved to Colorado for 3 years where they enjoyed camping and the mountains. They relocated back to Fond du Lac where he became employed by Agnesian Healthcare for the next 40 years. Throughout his career he worked in Plant Services and retired as the Director of Plant and Systems Facilities. During most of that time he served as the secretary on the St. Agnes Hospital Credit Union Board.



Tom enjoyed fishing in walleye tournaments, hunting at his family cabin in Eagle River, WI, and working in his yard. He was on the Quarterback Club Board and coached his children's basketball, soccer, and little league teams. He enjoyed cooking and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.



Tom is survived by his children Neil Long of Madison, WI, Beth (Nick) Strauch, grandchildren Madelyn and Wesley Strauch all of Sun Prairie, WI and Thomas (Jamie) Long of Billings, MT, siblings Gerald "Jerry" (Michelle) Long of Shawano, WI, Mary "Molly" (Tim) Pleshek of Shawano, WI, John Long of Clintonville, WI, Margaret "Peggy" (Brit) Borovac of Solsberry, IN, and Anthony "Tony" (Tammy) Long of Clintonville, WI, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Services: The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 5:45 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac. A Memorial service will follow at 6:00 PM. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the family.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 7, 2019