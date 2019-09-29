Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Thomas J. Thelen


1929 - 2019
Thomas J. Thelen Obituary
Thomas J. Thelen

Fond du Lac - Thomas J. Thelen, age 90, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Edenbrook Nursing Home. He was born on August 16, 1929, in Oakfield, WI. On January 15, 1954, he married Jeanette Dolley in Fond du Lac. Tom served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Tom worked for over fifty years at Michels Corporation. He was very involved with Quarry Quest there and was also a lifetime member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139. Tom also enjoyed boating.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette of Fond du Lac; one son, Bob Thelen of Fond du Lac; three grandchildren, Holly (fiancé Shaun Ennis) Menne of Markesan, Garrett Birschbach of Green Bay, and Crystal (Nick Sonnleitner) Thelen of Fond du Lac; one son-in-law, Kevin Birschbach of Fond du Lac; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Sandra Birschbach; one sister, Rosemary Thelen.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Entombment will follow the visitation at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 29, 2019
