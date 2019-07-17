|
Thomas L. Brown
Fairwater - Thomas L. Brown, age 74, of Fairwater, WI passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Tom was born in Waukesha, WI on February 12, 1945, the son of Lloyd and Edna (Bates) Brown. He attended Tri-County High School in Plainfield, WI. In 1966 he married Nancy C. Stevens in Sagola, MI, and they later settled in Fairwater. Tom worked at Badger Mining Corporation in Fairwater for the better part of his working years, but he also drove school bus for Lapers garage in Fairwater. In addition, he helped at Diverse Options and Ace Hardware in Ripon, WI. Tom was a devoted member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater. He enjoyed deer and turkey hunting, fishing, and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Tom was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be greatly missed by his family.
Tom is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Nancy Brown of Fairwater, WI; two daughters, Tammy (Peter) Degenhardt of Germantown, WI and Gail Brown of Fairwater, WI; grandchildren, Sarah and Jennifer Degenhardt of Germantown, WI; three sisters, Joann Bickle, Judy (Larry) Bacon, and Joyce Domke; a brother, Lyle (Donna) Brown; half-sister, Arvella "Billy" Avery; sister-in-law, Carol Brown; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Edna Brown; brothers, Otis, Myril and infant Benjamin; and brothers-in-law, Roger Bickle and Duane Domke.
Visitation for Tom will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 100 Church St., Fairwater, WI 53931.
Funeral service for Tom will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater, with Pastor Amanda Nesvold officiating. Interment will follow at Fairwater Cemetery. Memorials in Tom's name may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, 100 Church St. Fairwater, WI 53931. His family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Agnesian Hospice Hope, especially Lesley Steffen, for the exceptional care they provided.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 17 to July 19, 2019