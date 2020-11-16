Thomas L. Deibert
Fond du Lac - "Be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life" (Rev. 2:10). Born August 8, 1957, in Ripon, WI to Karl and Doris Deibert, our brother and uncle was born to eternal life with Jesus on November 13, 2020. Though only 63 at the time of his death, Tom lived a full life during his journey on this earth.
Tom is survived by his loving siblings: Karla Masek, David (Martha) Deibert, and Mark (Cherie "Casey") Deibert; nieces: Stacy (Tom) Bernd, Bethany Andersen, Sara (Thomas "Joe") Eswine, Jennifer (Scott) Jaschob, and Amy Deibert; as well as grandnieces and grandnephews, and dear friends Tim Meyer and Randy and Alice Vossberg. In addition to our Savior, Tom was welcomed into heaven by his parents; grandparents; uncles and aunts; a very special niece and Godchild, Rachel Riederer; his brother-in-law, Lee Masek; and several special friends.
Tom called Kiel, Green Lake, and Fond du Lac, WI home at different times of his life, making Fond du Lac his permanent home. He was a faithful member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, active as an usher and on the church council, and loved his time as a leader in Lutheran Pioneers. Always willing to help anyone at any time with any kind of "project," Tom was handy at countless types of home and auto fix-it jobs. He enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling, Jimmy Buffett music, shopping Goodwill for "deals," and hosting his annual Tacky Christmas Party. Tom was always cracking a joke and loved to make people laugh. Tom's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He never missed a Christmas, Thanksgiving, or summer get-together.
Tom was a big man with a big personality and has left us with a mighty big empty space in our lives. But, by our Heavenly Father's grace, we know that we will be reunited in eternal paradise someday, never to be separated again. Godspeed, Tom. We love you.
VISITATION Friends may call from 9:30-11:00 AM on Friday, November 20, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1600 S. Main St, Fond du Lac. Masks are required.
SERVICE: A Christian funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, with Rev. Michael Zuberbier officiating. Inurnment will be at Rienzi Cemetery, Fond du Lac.
Memorials for Tom may be made to St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac, Lutheran Pioneers, or a charity of your choice
.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420