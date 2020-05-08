|
|
Thomas L. Mitchell
Fond du Lac - Thomas "Tom" L. Mitchell Sr., 75, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, May 4, 2020.
He was born on June 18, 1944, in Fond du Lac. Those who knew him well called him Tom or Hoopie.
He served in the Air Force as a jet mechanic. He had an honorable discharge from active service in 1963 but remained in the reserves until 1967.
He married his loving wife Teri in 1980 and would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in October of this year.
He is survived by his wife, Therese Mitchell, children: Mindy (Mike) Joerndt, and Nicole Mueller; grandson Joshua Joerndt; sisters: Joan (Terry) Collien, Mary Lou (Bob) England, Shirley (Fritz) Willis; brother Richard Mitchell and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his mother, Florence Wittkopf, step-father George Wittkopf, father John Mitchell, brother Ron Mitchell and sister-in-law Lorraine Mitchell.
Special thanks to Heartland Hospice (Kathleen, Norma, Paula, Nicole, Kaelyn, Eunice) and all others who provided care for Tom. We are grateful for all your help and compassionate care.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services with full military honors will be held at a later date.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family www.kurkifuneralchapel.com 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 8 to May 10, 2020