Thomas L. Mitchell
Fond du Lac - Thomas L. Mitchell, 75, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020.
VISITATION: Friends may call from 9:30 - 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
SERVICE: Memorial services will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020, with Chaplain Karen Kraus officiating. Inurnment to follow at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery, with American Legion Trier-Puddy Post 75 conducting Military Honors.
