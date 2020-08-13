1/1
Thomas L. Mitchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas L. Mitchell

Fond du Lac - Thomas L. Mitchell, 75, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020.

VISITATION: Friends may call from 9:30 - 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

SERVICE: Memorial services will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020, with Chaplain Karen Kraus officiating. Inurnment to follow at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery, with American Legion Trier-Puddy Post 75 conducting Military Honors.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifunerachapel.com. 920-921-4420






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Inurnment
Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved