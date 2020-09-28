Thomas L. Norton
Fond du Lac - Thomas L. Norton, 62, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah.
He was born on April 21, 1958, in Fond du Lac, the son of Lewis R. and Hilda Norton Jr. On August 8, 2008, he married Sharon L. James in Fond du Lac. Thomas worked for Dani Leather in Hartford for over 18 years and was currently employed at Tecre Co. Thomas cherished the time he spent with his family. He loved watching the Packers and Badgers, camping, going for walks and riding his moped.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Norton of Fond du Lac, his children: Brian Norton, Troy Norton and T.J. Norton all of Fond du Lac, his stepsons: Jeff (Cathleen) James of Illinois, Joshua Bleuel and Dustin Bleuel of Fond du Lac, his granddaughter Jasmine Becker, his mother, Hilda Norton, his siblings: Alan (Geraldine) Norton, Sandra Henning, Amanda (Dave) Kenas, Lois (Dale) Anderson, Lewis (Jenny) Norton, Roger (Carleen) Norton, and Mick (Kristin) Norton, his brother-in-law Mike (Barb) James, sisters-in-law: Judy Memenga and Susan (Joe) Jaeger and Margie James.
He is preceded in death by his father, his daughter Kelly Norton, his stepson James Bleuel,
VISITATION: Friends may call on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac. Due to the current pandemic and government ruling, masks are required.
SERVICE: Private family services will be held. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will take place at Estabrooks Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
, 920-921-4420.