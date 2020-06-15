Thomas L. Voss
Thomas L. Voss

Fond du Lac - Thomas L. Voss, 74, of Fond du lac, died June 7, 2020 unexpectedly at his residence. He was born October 7, 1945 in Oshkosh, the son of Orin and Ruth (Woller) Voss. Thomas served in the United States Army from 1965-1967 in Vietnam. He worked for Giddings and Lewis until his retirement. Thomas was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac and a lifetime member of The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8092. He loved fishing, hunting, taking the train, and traveling to see his grandchildren.

He is survived by his two children, Todd (Stacy) Voss of Panama and Traci (Ed) Hammond of Washington State; four grandchildren, Theron and Trevor Voss, and Amelia and Jared Hammond; one sister, Audrey Shell; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Orin and Ruth; JoAnn Shank; and three siblings, Donald Voss, Joyce Luebke, and Joan Maurice.

A private family inurnment will take place at Estabrooks Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.








Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
