Thomas Lechnir



Fond du Lac - Thomas Paul Lechnir passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 74 and went to be with his Lord and Savior. Thomas was born in Prairie du Chien, WI on Friday October 13, 1944 to Thomas Raymond and Jean Barnhart (Hahn) Lechnir. On October 18, 1969 Tom married the love of his life, Nyleen (Suhr). Tom, you were my strength and love which held our family together. Thank you.



Tom worked for Kiekhaefer Arrow Marine which eventually became Mercury High Performance Racing, a job he loved for 33 years. Tom test race boats on Lake Winnebago, and setup many Boat Shows in Miami, Florida.



Tom was a member of the Church of Peace in Fond du Lac where he serviced 8 years as a member of the council, usher, helped out servicing for mother-daughter banquet and many other functions.



Tom will be dearly missed by this loving wife and partner, Nyleen. Tom was a wonderful loving father to his children, Jeff (Maureen) Lechnir of Oshkosh, Juliene Marie Lechnir of Fond du Lac and Jenna Lynn Lechnir of Milwaukee. Tom loved his two grandchildren,



Alyssa (Mitch) Ubrig of Oshkosh, and Brittany (Troy) Wurn of Oshkosh. He was proud of his three great grandchildren Landon and Peyton Ubrig of Oshkosh and Danica Wurn of Oshkosh and two step-great grandchildren Taylor and Mitch Wurn of Oshkosh.



Tom is survived by four sisters, Jane O'Brien of Prairie du Chien, Connie (Herb) Thompson of Cottage Grove, Nancy Heberlien of Monona and Janet (Tim) Giese of Prairie du Chien. Tom is also survived by one sister-in-law, Joan Suhr of Cedarburg. Tom is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and a great-great nephew.



Tom had a special deep love for Evergreen Campsites where Tom and Nyleen camped for 33 years. Tom was always ready to pitch in and help at the corn roasts and made delicious chicken dumpling soup for appreciation Saturday. He was always a willing worker for cleanup weekends and after the tornadoes went through twice. He loved mowing the lawn and took so much pride in keeping his campsite in good condition.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Jean Lechnir, his in-laws Clarence and Viola Suhr, one sister, Patricia McGinley, and three brother-in-laws, Ken Suhr, Mike O'Brien and Jeff Heberlein.



Visitation for Tom will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Twohig Funeral Home at 305 Fond du Lac Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI. The funeral service for Tom will be held at 7:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Jack Kraatz.



In lieu of flowers, memorials for Tom may be directed to the Church of Peace.



The family wishes to thank the Saxeville Springwater Department First Responders, Theresa Szczublewski, Chris Szczublewski, Jacob Pettit, Clyde Wendlant, and Leah Hansen, as well as the Waushara County EMS, Jessica and Jay for all efforts they put forth trying to help Tom. We want to extend sincere gratitude to the Evergreen Campsite staff Hannah, Erica, Brandee, and Tracey for their help during this difficult time.



Tom, you left us too soon. Your family loves you deeply and you will be missed terribly. Until we meet again - We love you.



Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary