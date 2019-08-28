|
|
Thomas M. Jost
Fond du Lac - Thomas M. Jost entered into eternal life on August 26, 2019 at the age of 77. He was born the middle son of Arnold and Marian (Felton) Jost. Thomas attended Mother of Good Counsel Grade School and Washington High School in Milwaukee, WI. He spent much of his youth camping, boating and fishing with his parents and brothers.
On September 7, 1963 he married the love of his life, Marcie Hemauer. They enjoyed Saturday evening dinners out and playing Sheepshead with friends and family. Tom was a member of the Teamsters Union and retired from UPS in 2004. One of the things he enjoyed most was driving around town in his red Corvette and riding on his John Deere mower.
He leaves behind his loving wife Marcie, one daughter Barb (Jeff) Wilhelms, one son David (Angie) Jost, grandchildren Emily Wilhelms, Sam Wilhelms (special friend Calli Dickman), Noah Jost and Aaron Jost. He is further survived by many friends and relatives.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; twin infant sons, Dick and Don and two brothers, Bob and John.
SERVICES: A Liturgy of the Word Memorial Service will be celebrated at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 6:00 PM. Friends and relatives are welcome to visit the family on Thursday beginning at 4:00 PM until the time of service.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at the Woodlands, Agnesian Hospice Hope and all of the friends and family who supported us during this difficult time. For all who sent a kind word, visited, texted, called and made treats for us, it was greatly appreciated.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019