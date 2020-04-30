Services
Thomas M. Pauly


1946 - 2020
Thomas M. Pauly Obituary
Thomas M. Pauly

Fond du Lac - Thomas M. Pauly, 73, passed away unexpectedly on April 25th, 2020 at home. He was born on May 23, 1946 in Fond du Lac to the late Michael and Ruth (Friedel) Pauly. Tom graduated from L.P. Goodrich in 1964.

Tom retired from Ally's Furniture. He was a member of St. Paul's Cathedral in Fond du Lac and the Eagles Aerie #270.

Tom enjoyed gardening, reading, antiques, camping, traveling and classical music. He loved being with family and friends. Tom had a friendly personality and was loved by all.

Tom is survived by Paul Gunderson of Antigo; sisters Susan (Steve) Toth of Maryland, Claudia Beaster-Christie of Rosendale, Ann Alonzo of Fond du Lac; brother Andy (Peggy Vorlob) Pauly of Fond du Lac; sisters-in-law Kathy O'Connor Pauly of Saukville, Deidre (Doug) Hobbs Lloyd of New Orleans.

Tom is further survived by nieces and nephews Brian (Debbie) Toth, Cindy (Tim) Thomas, Tanya (Dwight) McFarlane, Kevin (Brandy) Toth, all of Maryland, Angie (Shawn) Abler of Fond du Lac, Commander Tony (Jessica Woody) Beaster of Lake Bluff, IL, Eric (Meredith) Pauly of Pennsylvania, Matt (Jessica Curry) Pauly of West Bend, Ben (Jamie) Pauly of Saukville, Seth (Samantha Gustafson) Hanninen of Fond du Lac, Sam (Jennifer Phillips) Hanninen of Fond du Lac, Domingo (Emily Abell) Alonzo of Fond du Lac; great nieces and nephews, many, many cousins and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his brothers Jeffrey and William Pauly, brothers-in-law Russell Beaster, David Christie and Jim Alonzo, his former wife Deborah Hobbs England and many aunts and uncles.

A private family service is scheduled. A Celebration of Tom's life will be planned later this summer.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
