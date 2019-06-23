|
Thomas N. Krueger
Campbellsport - Thomas N. "Tom" Krueger, age 61, of Campbellsport, WI, passed away on Wednesday (June 19, 2019) at St. Joseph's Hospital in West Bend.
He was born on September 15, 1957 in Milwaukee, WI, a son of the late Terry and Barbara (Camp) Krueger.
Tom worked in the paint department at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac for over 30 years.
He was a recipient of a Kidney and Pancreas transplant over 15 years ago and since then; he has been a huge advocate of organ donation.
Tom loved riding his Harley, watching NASCAR, drinking Pepsi and being with his dogs.
Survivors include: Son: Bill Krueger of Adell; Brother: Mark Krueger of Campbellsport; Sister: Jeanette (Michael) Miracola of Random Lake; Niece: Amanda Miracola of Random Lake; along with other relatives and many friends.
Following his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Wednesday Evening (June 26th) from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home, 1317 State Road 67 in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Tom's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 23, 2019