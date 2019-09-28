Services
Markesan Community Funeral Home - Markesan
868 N Margaret Street
Markesan, WI 53946
(920) 398-1522
For more information about
Thomas Pollesch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Markesan Community Funeral Home - Markesan
868 N Margaret Street
Markesan, WI 53946
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
65 West Catherine Street
Markesan, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
65 West Catherine Street
Markesan, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Pollesch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas "Tom" Pollesch


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas "Tom" Pollesch Obituary
Thomas "Tom" Pollesch

Markesan - Thomas "Tom" Albert Pollesch, age 61, of Markesan, WI, passed into his eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born May 6, 1958 in Waupun, WI to George and LaVerne (Mielke) Pollesch. He graduated Markesan High School in 1976. He married the love of his life, Mary Coburn of Fairwater, WI, on June 23, 1984. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Markesan where he was baptized, confirmed into faith, married, and was a leader of the Lutheran Pioneers.

Tom dedicated most of his working life (1976-2010) to being an excavator/"land artist" for Pollesch Excavating of Markesan. Since 2010, Tom embraced the role of Buildings and Grounds Director for Markesan District Schools where he was able to support and be part of the community that he loved. Tom was hard-working, dedicated, and took pride in whatever work he did. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with family/friends, hunting/outdoors, golfing, and shooting pool.

Tom was known by his family and friends to be caring, loyal, honest, trustworthy, giving, and helpful. He loved talking to people, sharing a laugh, and was quirky and goofy at times. He was welcoming to anyone he met and enjoyed discovering commonalities. Tom will be dearly missed.

Tom is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Mary; daughter, Lisa (Nathan) Cichocki of Hobart, WI; son, Ryan (Aubrey) of Ripon, WI; loving grandfather to Gavin Cichocki; brothers, Dennis (Linda) Pollesch, David (Linda) Pollesch, Russel (Donna) Pollesch, Daniel (Diann) Pollesch, Timothy (Moria) Pollesch; sisters, Kathleen Scheier, Sandy Pollesch Hamer; brothers-in-law, Timothy (Jennifer) Coburn, Steven Coburn; sisters-in-law, Cyndi (Paul) Gunderson, Lori Jensen; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald and Randall Pollesch; brother-in-law, John Scheier; nephew, Matthew Scheier; father-in-law, Thomas Coburn.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Markesan Community Funeral Home, 868 North Margaret Street, Markesan.

Visitation will also be held at 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 65 West Catherine Street, Markesan.

A funeral service for Tom will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church with Rev. Jason Jobs officiating. Burial will take place at Mackford Cemetery

Markesan Community Funeral Home

www.markesanfh.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now